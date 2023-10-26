Pressure on PDP to leave PAGD: Iltija Mufti

PTI

Srinagar, October 25

Iltija Mufti, the media advisor and daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, has claimed that her party is under tremendous pressure from the Centre to quit the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), formed in 2019 to fight for the restoration of J&K’s special status.

“The BJP might rewrite the Constitution if it gets another term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” she said.

Asked if the PAGD would continue to work or has already served its purpose, she said the alliance was immensely popular among the people and had been their “only hope”.

Referring to the parties that left the alliance such as the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement of Shah Faesal, she asked, “Why did these people leave the alliance? They were made to leave. Let me tell you even now, the PDP as well, we face tremendous pressure from the Centre to leave the alliance but that is not our intention.”

The PAGD was formed in 2019 after the Centre abrogated J&K’s special status under Article 370. While refusing to predict the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the third generation politician said the atmosphere in the country was being polarised even on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Iltija Mufti justified her party’s alliance with arch-rival National Conference, saying political cohesion was the need of the hour in Jammu and Kashmir.

