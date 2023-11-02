 Prez hails Ladakh’s role in protecting country : The Tribune India

  • Prez hails Ladakh’s role in protecting country

Prez hails Ladakh’s role in protecting country

Underscores need for conservation of water resources

Prez hails Ladakh’s role in protecting country

President Droupadi Murmu with Ladakh L-G Brig BD Mishra (retd) and a tribal woman during a civic reception in Leh. PTI



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 1

Hailing Ladakh residents for their bravery and faith in Buddha, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday stated that the countrymen knew about the contributions of Ladakh people in protecting the nation. She said conservation and proper utilisation of water resources available from all the rivers and glaciers of Ladakh was very important.

She also appreciated Chewang Norphel, known as the ice man of Ladakh. “Chewang Norphel developed the technology of artificial glacier in Ladakh for which he was awarded Padma Shri,” Murmu said.

At a civic reception hosted in her honour at Sindhu Ghat in Leh, she noted that over 80% of the households in the region had got potable water under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

She said there were endless possibilities for the development of spiritual tourism, adventure tourism and eco-tourism in Ladakh.

“The Raktsey Karpo variety of Ladakh’s apricot has been provided GI tag. Pashmina wool and wood carving of Ladakh has also been given GI tag. Many generations of craftsmen like Tsering Namgyal, who was honoured with Padma Shri in 2022, have taken the art of wood carving forward. I appreciate such craftsmen” the President said.

