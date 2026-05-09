icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Principal, professor suspended for harassing student in Srinagar

Principal, professor suspended for harassing student in Srinagar

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 02:34 AM May 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir Minister for School and Higher Education Sakina Itoo said on Friday that a college principal and an assistant professor had been suspended following a complaint of alleged harassment by a female student at a Srinagar college.

Advertisement

On Thursday, students at Srinagar’s Amar Singh College had held a protest over the alleged harassment of the student.

Advertisement

After the incident, the assistant professor was “disassociated from all academic affairs of the department with immediate effect until the inquiry is completed”.

Advertisement

Responding to a question about the incident, Itoo on Friday termed it unfortunate.

“If there is such an incident anywhere in Kashmir, then I think there is nothing more unfortunate than this. We have zero tolerance in such cases,” she said.

Advertisement

She said that after the complaint was received, she directed the suspension of both the principal and the assistant professor.

“I instructed the secretary to suspend both of them. We have also ordered an inquiry,” she said.

She said the probe would be completed at the earliest.

“This is a very sensitive issue. We cannot tolerate these things. The government cannot tolerate these things. We want our daughters to study. If such a situation arises, where will parents get the confidence to send their daughters out, or even to educational institutions here?” she said.

She said that after the probe report was received, the strictest action would be taken if anyone was found guilty.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts