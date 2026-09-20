‘Prioritise people’s concerns’: Farooq Abdullah tells alliance MLAs ahead of J-K Assembly’s Autumn Session

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday asked MLAs to highlight the issues and demands of people in their respective constituencies during the Autumn Session of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

He was chairing a meeting of MLAs from the ruling National Conference, the Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Independents supporting the government a day before the start of the Autumn Session.

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Addressing the legislators, Abdullah urged them to accord priority to people’s concerns.

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“The Legislative Assembly is a forum for raising public concerns, seeking answers from the government and holding meaningful discussions on matters of public interest,” Abdullah said.

He emphasised that the primary responsibility of legislators is to effectively articulate people’s concerns in the House and seek solutions to their problems from the government.

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The meeting was also attended by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

A National Conference spokesperson said that at the meeting, the MLAs discussed the upcoming Assembly session and chalked out a strategy to raise public issues, demands and other matters of importance in the House.

The Autumn Session will be held from September 21 to 30.