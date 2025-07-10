DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Prisoner injured in scuffle in Poonch district jail

Prisoner injured in scuffle in Poonch district jail

PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jul 10, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A prisoner was injured in a scuffle between a group of inmates and security personnel inside the district jail in Poonch on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred when some undertrials from Kashmir gathered and started demanding a separate barrack for themselves. The jail authorities tried to persuade them to return to their barracks, asserting that there is no such provision, they said.

One of them, Adil Hamid Dar of south Kashmir’s Shopian, who is facing trial in a case related to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, suffered injuries when he fell while the security staff was trying to restore order, the officials said.

They said the injured prisoner was shifted to the district hospital in Poonch where his condition was stated to be stable.

Later, additional police personnel were deployed at the district jail to maintain law and order, the officials said.

