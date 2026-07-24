DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Proactively neutralise emerging security threats, L-G tells officials

Proactively neutralise emerging security threats, L-G tells officials

Shooting of policeman in Anantnag

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:58 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security men inspect a vehicle in Pulwama on Thursday. PTI
Advertisement

A day after a policeman was killed in a terror attack in south Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday directed officials to remain vigilant, step up intelligence-led anti-terror operations and proactively neutralise emerging security threats.

Advertisement

A policeman was shot dead by a lone terrorist in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, marking the first such incident since the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year in which 26 persons were killed.

Advertisement

Sinha on Thursday chaired a high-level security review meeting with senior officials from the Army, J&K Police, civil administration, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and key security agencies.

Advertisement

A spokesman said the meeting was attended by Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command; and other officials from security agencies and Amarnath Shrine Board.

The L-G also comprehensively reviewed logistics and safety arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra in light of the recent inclement weather across the region.

Advertisement

The Lieutenant Governor instructed all departments to maintain seamless coordination and ensure the safety, well-being and convenience of all Amarnath pilgrims.

He directed comprehensive department-wise review of all amenities, including rigorous audits of fire and emergency services, power grids and water supply infrastructure.

Officials said more than 3,91,000 pilgrims have performed ‘darshan’ at the holy cave in the first 20 days. The Lieutenant Governor said the resumption of the yatra is strictly contingent upon weather conditions.

In view of recent heavy rain, the Lieutenant Governor directed for strengthening flood protection measures and immediate clearance of debris from all ‘nullahs’ along the pilgrimage tracks.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts