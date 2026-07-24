Proactively neutralise emerging security threats, L-G tells officials

A day after a policeman was killed in a terror attack in south Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday directed officials to remain vigilant, step up intelligence-led anti-terror operations and proactively neutralise emerging security threats.

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A policeman was shot dead by a lone terrorist in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, marking the first such incident since the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year in which 26 persons were killed.

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Sinha on Thursday chaired a high-level security review meeting with senior officials from the Army, J&K Police, civil administration, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and key security agencies.

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A spokesman said the meeting was attended by Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command; and other officials from security agencies and Amarnath Shrine Board.

The L-G also comprehensively reviewed logistics and safety arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra in light of the recent inclement weather across the region.

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The Lieutenant Governor instructed all departments to maintain seamless coordination and ensure the safety, well-being and convenience of all Amarnath pilgrims.

He directed comprehensive department-wise review of all amenities, including rigorous audits of fire and emergency services, power grids and water supply infrastructure.

Officials said more than 3,91,000 pilgrims have performed ‘darshan’ at the holy cave in the first 20 days. The Lieutenant Governor said the resumption of the yatra is strictly contingent upon weather conditions.

In view of recent heavy rain, the Lieutenant Governor directed for strengthening flood protection measures and immediate clearance of debris from all ‘nullahs’ along the pilgrimage tracks.