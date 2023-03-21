Probe into conman episode widens

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, March 20

The police have widened the investigation into the goof-up involving the arrested Gujarat conman, Kiran Bhai Patel, who posed as a senior officer of the PMO to con his way into high-security areas. His three acquaintances are being questioned as the administration is facing criticism over the episode.

Amit Hitesh Pandya, son of a senior officer in the Gujarat CM’s office, Jay Sitapara, both of Gujarat, and Trilok Singh of Rajasthan travelled with Patel to Kashmir and used their security status to gain access to high-security areas.

“They are being questioned for faking their identity and misusing the state security facilities,” a senior official told The Tribune. Patel has been arrested while his three accomplices are likely to be used as witnesses in the case, he said. “We are also looking at the role of some local civil and police officers who facilitated their security in Kashmir and are aware of their activities,” he said. A local court in Srinagar today reserved its decision on Patel’s bail application.

“I will defend my son because I know he won’t do anything wrong,” said Amit’s father Hitesh Pandya. Senior Pandya said his son had gone to Kashmir for his business activities.