Probe into Kishtwar girl’s rape, death transferred to Crime Branch

The investigation into the alleged rape and death of a 15-year-old girl in Kishtwar district was formally handed over to the Crime Branch on Saturday amid mounting public and political pressure for a fair and transparent probe.

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The transfer of the case to the Crime Branch comes after persistent demands from residents and political parties for an independent investigation into the incident, which has triggered widespread outrage across the mountainous district.

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Earlier in the day, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a sixth accused, a nurse at District Hospital Kishtwar, in connection with the case.

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Police identified the latest accused only by her first name, Sonika, and said she was taken into custody in connection with the suspicious death of the minor girl.

The victim, a tribal Gujjar schoolgirl, was allegedly subjected to repeated sexual assault by a teacher at her government school in Chatroo. According to the investigation, attempts were later made to terminate her pregnancy with the assistance of others, resulting in her death.

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A police official said, “District Police Kishtwar has arrested Sonika, a nurse at District Hospital Kishtwar, as the sixth accused in the ongoing investigation into the suspicious death of a minor girl. The arrest has been made in connection with an FIR registered under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.”

Given the seriousness and sensitivity of the case, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kishtwar, had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

“During the investigation, material surfaced indicating the alleged sexual exploitation of the minor, her pregnancy, attempts to terminate the pregnancy, and the involvement of multiple persons, including individuals connected with her medical treatment. Five accused had already been arrested. The role of Sonika subsequently came to light during the investigation, leading to her arrest as the sixth accused,” the official said.

The SIT is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death and the role played by every individual connected with the case.

“Further arrests, wherever warranted by evidence, are being pursued, and strict legal action will be taken against all persons found involved in accordance with the law,” the official added.

The SIT is headed by Additional SP Kishtwar Pardeep Singh and includes DSP Dachhan Nitish Sharma, SHO Chatroo Inspector Rishi Kumar and other officers.

Police had earlier arrested the principal accused, Khalid Hussain Sheikh, a teacher at Government Middle School, along with his brother Tariq Hussain and three others, Farooq Ahmed, Mohammad Ishaq and Riyaz Ahmed.

Farooq Ahmed worked as a sweeper at District Hospital Kishtwar, where the victim received medical treatment and underwent an ultrasound examination.

Earlier in the day, PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti termed the incident a grave reflection on society and questioned the delay in securing justice.

“The rape and murder of a schoolgirl in Chatroo, Kishtwar, is not merely another instance of rising crimes against women. It is a deep, festering wound on the conscience of our society. Ten days on, the silence surrounding this brutal crime is only deepening the anguish of the grieving family and eroding public faith in the justice system,” she said.

Mufti said that unless decisive action is taken and the perpetrators are given exemplary punishment, such crimes would continue with impunity.