Probe ordered into ‘illegal’ lease of temple properties

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 7

The J&K government has ordered an investigation into the alleged illegal lease of temple properties in Kashmir. The investigation will be carried out by a special investigation team (SIT). This move comes as a result of growing concerns over the misuse of temple properties in the region.

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri has written a letter to the deputy commissioners (DCs) of Kashmir to furnish in a week an updated inventory of minorities’ religious properties, including temples, gurdwaras and others.

This inventory will be used to identify irregularities, if any, in the leasing of temple properties and to ensure more transparency.

The Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat has also issued directions to ascertain if there are any such instances in their districts.

The authorities have emphasized that they will take appropriate necessary action under rules with intimation to the office once any such instances are identified.