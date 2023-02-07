Probing Dhangri attacks, NIA records statements

Rajouri/Jammu, February 6
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recorded statements of scores of people and is questioning several detained people in connection with the recent twin terror attacks in Dhangri village of Rajouri district, officials said on Monday. The attacks had left seven persons dead.
While five people, including two brothers, were killed in the firing by terrorists on January 1, two minors died when an improvised explosive device left behind by the attackers went off the next day. The victims hailed from the minority community.
Sources said a high-level team of the NIA had been camping in Rajouri for the past two weeks. Statements of around 24 persons have so far been recorded in the case, the sources said.
Top officers of the agency also visited Dhangri village a few days ago and took first hand review of the investigation.
