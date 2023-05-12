Probing terror case, NIA raids 11 locations

PTI

Srinagar, May 11

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out raids at 11 locations in Budgam and Baramulla districts in connection with a terror funding case linked to the proscribed group Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

“A total of 11 locations came under NIA’s scanner in Thursday’s search in the case in which the JeI is accused of engaging in separatist and secessionist activities even after being declared an unlawful association under the UAPA since its proscription on February 28, 2019,” the agency stated.

The National Investigation Agency had earlier chargesheeted four people in the case that was registered in 2021.

“The searches, conducted on the premises of members and sympathisers of Jamaat-e-Islami, J&K, led the agency to the recovery of several digital devices and incriminating material,” the agency said.