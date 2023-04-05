Probing terror case, SIA conducts search in 3 dists of Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, April 4
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror-funding case, officials said. The checking was done at five potential locations in Kupwara, Baramulla and Srinagar on the orders of a TADA court in Srinagar, an official said.
The case was registered to unearth the logistics and funding support channels of terrorism, emanating from Pakistan and its ISI network. "Since the conspiracy is deep rooted and has multi-ramifications, the search is an essential aspect of the investigation to collect relevant and vital evidences for the logical conclusion of the case,” an official said.
However, no arrest was made from any of the searched locations. Further investigation has been going on, officials added.
Meanwhile, a day after the recovery of a cache of arms near the international border, a senior police officer in Samba said said Pakistan had been making repeated attempts to smuggle weapons and narcotics but a majority of these were foiled by the security forces guarding the borders.
“Pakistan is making repeated attempts to smuggle weapons, improvised explosive devices and grenades (in the recent past) but majority of these attempts were foiled as we have full control of the situation (on the borders),” said Mukesh Singh, ADGP, Jammu zone, in Samba. — PTI
Border under control
The situation on the border is under full control. All infiltration attempts have been foiled. — Mukesh Singh, ADGP, Jammu zone
