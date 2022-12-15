Probing terror case, SIU raids two locations

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 14

Continuing its crackdown on terror elements, the police’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Wednesday conducted raids at two locations in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

After obtaining search warrants from a court, the SIU searched the houses of two persons accused of having terror links in Bijbehara area. The accused — Shahbaz Ahmad Thoker of Waghama village and Subzar Ahmad Ganie of Marhama village — are being probed in connection with a case lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

During the search operation, sleuths of the Special Investigation Unit claimed to have gathered relevant information and the role of these accused in the commission of a crime is being examined, officials said.

“Such raids are carried out to eliminate the terror ecosystem in the district by identifying various overground workers and supporters of terrorism. These raids will continue in future also for the logical conclusion of all the UAPA cases,” the police added.