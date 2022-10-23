Probing terror funding case, SIA searches 15 premises in Valley

Srinagar, October 22

The J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday carried out raids at 14 places in three districts of the Valley as part of its investigation into a terror funding case, officials said.

An agency spokesman said 14 houses and a business premise of suspects in Srinagar, Sopore, Baramulla and Shopian were searched in compliance with a search warrant obtained from a court of special judge, designated under the NIA Act (TADA/POTA), Srinagar.

“Continuing to rein in the financial networks of terror outfits to destroy the ecosystem and support structure of the terrorism completely, the State Investigation Agency conducted searches at multiple locations across the Valley,” he said.

The case pertains to financial networks of terror outfits operating in Kashmir, the spokesman said. “The case was registered after receiving a reliable information that a group of overground workers of terrorist organisations in connivance with and active support from their Pakistan-based terror handlers, including terrorists who had exfiltrated from the Valley and are now based in Pakistan, are arranging a variety of logistic support including channelling finances with the overall objective of furthering and sustaining terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir in order to destabilise the country by clandestinely waging a war,” he added.

During the searches, incriminating material, electronic gadgets, mobile phones, bank documents and other articles having bearing on the investigation were seized, the spokesman added.

Owing to terror threat, security agencies are already on high alert to thwart the nefarious designs of terror outfits. — PTI

