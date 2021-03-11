Professor, 2 others sacked for links with militants in J&K

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 13

A Kashmir University chemistry professor was among the three employees whose services were terminated by the J&K government on Friday for allegedly posing a security threat to the state.

Prof Altaf Hussain Pandit has been sacked for “actively supporting militancy”. The two others are Mohd Maqbool Hajam, a teacher, and Ghulam Rasool, a police constable.

Pandit is said to have been actively associated with Jamaat-e-Islam and he had crossed over to Pakistan for terror training, the police said. He had remained an active militant of the JKLF for three years before his arrest by security forces sometime in 1993.

“He remained an active cadre of JeI and worked as a militant recruiter. He was instrumental in organising stone pelting, violent protests on the killing of militants in 2011 and 2014,” the police said.

Mohd Maqbool Hajam, a teacher and an overground worker, had been radicalising people. “He was part of a mob which attacked a police station in Sogam and other government buildings,” the police said. Ghulam Rasool, a constable, acted as an informer to militants and used to inform militants and overground workers about anti-militancy operations, the police said. “He also leaked names of police personnel involved in anti-militancy operations,” the police added.