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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Project Vijayak kicks off 16th Raising Day celebrations with 51-rider rally in Ladakh

Project Vijayak kicks off 16th Raising Day celebrations with 51-rider rally in Ladakh

Rally started from the Project Vijayak Memorial in Kargil and culminated at Sapi La

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PTI
Kargil, Updated At : 01:17 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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A motorcycle rally was held from Project Vijayak Memorial in Kargil to Sapi La Pass on Sunday. ANI
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Project Vijayak of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Sunday kicked off its 16th Raising Day celebrations with a motorcycle rally from its memorial here to Sapi La Pass in the Union Territory of Ladakh, an official said.

The rally, comprising 51 participants, was flagged off by retired Colonel VK Oberoi from the Project Vijayak Memorial in Kargil and culminated at Sapi La, located at an altitude of 14,337 feet, the official said.

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The rally was attended by Deputy General Officer Commanding, 8 Mountain Division, Brig Sarit Prakash; Chief Engineer, Project Vijayak, Brig Rahul Oberoi; Commander, 121 Infantry Brigade, Brig Ashish Joshi; besides officers and personnel from the Army, Project Vijayak and civil participants, he said.

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Brig Oberoi said Project Vijayak was raised on September 21, 2010, following the recommendations of the Kargil War Review Committee, with the objective of improving connectivity across the Ladakh region, particularly to forward areas and posts.

"Project Vijayak has made significant contributions towards strengthening road infrastructure in the region. Several roads have been widened and upgraded from single-lane to double-lane standards, while new roads have been constructed to improve connectivity to forward locations," the chief engineer said.

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He said the specifications and standards of National Highways had also been considerably improved, with several tunnel projects currently underway.

Brig Oberoi said that as part of the Raising Day celebrations, Project Vijayak organises motorcycle rallies every year to remember and pay tribute to personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while serving the nation and developing vital road infrastructure in the challenging Himalayan region.

He said last year's rally had travelled to the Kargil War Memorial at Drass to honour the bravehearts of the Army and the Border Roads Organisation.

Continuing the tradition this year, the rally travelled approximately 54 kilometres to Sapi La Pass, one of the important passes maintained by Project Vijayak in western Ladakh and the Siachen sector, he said.

The rally culminated at Sapi La, where the Deputy GOC, 8 Mountain Division, hoisted the National Flag. Oberoi said the flag-hoisting ceremony at Sapi La was a proud occasion and a tribute to the brave personnel who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation.

The motorcycle rally marked the beginning of the celebrations leading up to the 16th Raising Day of Project Vijayak on September 21, he said.

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