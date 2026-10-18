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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Promises broken, Ladakh people 'sad, angry': Wangchuk

Promises broken, Ladakh people 'sad, angry': Wangchuk

Wangchuk questions the government’s commitment to the ideals of ‘Ram Rajya’

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Srinagar, Updated At : 01:03 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. FILE
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A day after talks between Ladakh leaders and officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) failed to reach a breakthrough, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk said people in the Union Territory were “very sad, angry and surprised” over the outcome.

In a video posted on X, Wangchuk questioned the government’s commitment to the ideals of ‘Ram Rajya’ and asked why promises made to the people of Ladakh were not being honoured.

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“Now the people of Ladakh are very sad, angry and surprised. What kind of Ram Rajya are we talking about? Where is the ideal of ‘let a life be lost but not a promise’? We will fight against enemy countries. We have fought in every war, but when the government of our own country treats us like this, what should we say? Where should we go?” he said.

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Referring to negotiations with the Centre, Wangchuk said that after Ladakh was made a Union Territory in 2019, people had been assured that democratic governance would be restored.

“In May, there were extensive talks with the Home Ministry. Promises were made that democracy would be restored through a special Assembly, under which the entire bureaucracy, including the Chief Secretary, would function. It was also said that protection would be provided under Article 371 rather than the Sixth Schedule,” he said.

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Describing the latest round of talks as crucial in the wake of the May discussions, Wangchuk said there were “huge differences” between the two sides.

He also referred to a press conference held by Leh Apex Body (LAB) leaders shortly before the talks, during which they condemned China’s remarks on Ladakh.

“I have always said, and I will say again, that China has no right to comment on Ladakh. In fact, we do not give credibility to such statements. Our neighbouring country is Tibet, not China. Tell me, when will China vacate Tibet and hand it over to our Tibetan brothers and sisters?” he said.

However, he questioned what followed the press conference as “surprising”. “Exactly three hours later, the leaders of Ladakh were holding talks with officials of our own country’s Home Ministry. China is an enemy country, but what did our country do in that meeting?” he said.

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