Promoting learning beyond classroom challenge for education system: L-G

Jammu, December 4
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the real challenge for the education system is to promote learning beyond the classroom and impart life skills.
Sinha also called upon the teaching community and the educational institutions to adopt best practices aligned with the National Education Policy to bridge the learning gaps. “Never stop chasing your dreams, is my message to our youth. Discover what you really love doing, strive continuously to achieve new goals, reflect on your greatest passion and never ever stop believing in yourself,” Sinha said addressing a function at a private school here.
The L-G said there was a transformation taking place in the education sector and emphasised the need to reinvent the concepts of classroom learning. “School is the cradle of future leaders and centre of creativity, character building and a fundamental medium to strengthen the value system,” he said.
Sinha said the NEP has provided immense possibilities to elevate learning and create a conducive environment for critical thinking, creativity, individuality and inquisitiveness to flourish to foster learning in young children. — PTI
More possibilities
The National Education Policy has provided immense possibilities to elevate learning. — Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor
