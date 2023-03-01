Properties of 168 terrorists to be attached, say police

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, February 28

The police have started the process to attach properties of nearly 168 terrorists who belong to different districts of the UT but have been operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied J&K (PoJK).

The Ministry of Home Affairs had recently directed the J&K Police to initiate action against such terrorists, including 118 from Doda, 36 from Kishtwar and 14 from Rajouri and Poonch districts. The action was sought after attacks on the Hindu community in different parts of J&K. Most of the attacks in Jammu division were handled by the terrorists who belong to J&K but based in different cities of Pakistan and PoJK.

Doda SSP Abdul Qayoom said that out of 118 terrorists from the district based outside J&K, 10 are the most active and have been trying to recruit local youth into militancy. “Two among them have been declared individual terrorists and two proclaimed offenders,” the SSP said.

In December, the property of an absconding Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist, Abdul Rashid, alias Jehangir, was seized in Thathri area of Doda. He is said to have been behind many IED blasts in Jammu region. The SSP said a list of properties of other terrorists had been sought from the Revenue Department, which too would be seized.

The police are likely to soon seize properties of many terrorists from Doda, including Mohammad Irshad, alias Idrees, who has been designated terrorist by the MHA.

Another designated LeT terrorist from Doda, Mohammad Amin, alias Abu Khubaib, is responsible for many drone droppings and IED blasts in different parts of Jammu region through a network of overground workers. Nazir Gujjar, alias Abu Manzil, while being based in Pakistan tries to recruit youths from rural areas of Jammu division in armed insurgency. His name had surfaced in a grenade attack in Udyanpur area in Doda in February 2021.