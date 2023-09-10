Properties of 4 absconding LeT terrorists to be attached

Srinagar, September 9

The special investigation team of the police on Saturday affixed proclamation orders on the residences of four active militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) that asked them to appear in court within 30 days or their properties would be attached. The militants, identified as Umais Ahmed Wani of Chawalgam in Kulgam, Basit Ahmed Dar of Redwani in Kulgam, Owais Ferooz of Festbal in Pampore and Momin Gulzar of Firdose Colony in Srinagar, are wanted in many terror cases and have been absconding, a police spokesman said here.

The designated and special court under the NIA Act, Srinagar, issued general non-bailable warrants against the four after their involvement was established in various cases, he said.

The team from Srinagar, with the assistance of police teams of Kulgam and Awantipora districts, affixed proclamations orders under Section 83 of the CrPC on the residences of the terrorists who are absconders in many terror cases, the spokesman said.

By issuing these orders, the court has directed the accused persons to appear before it within 30 days from the date of publication of the proclamation, failing which proceedings under Section 83 of CrPC shall be initiated against them, he said. Under Section 83 of CrPC, a court issuing a proclamation under Section 82 against a person, who is facing a warrant but is absconding, can order the attachment of any property, movable or immovable, or both, belonging to the person. — PTI

Terror funding accused held

The Special Investigation Agency has arrested a key accused in a terror-funding case involving former minister Jatinder Singh, alias Babu Singh.

Mohd Sharief Chechi was arrested from border township of Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, an official said.

