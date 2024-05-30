Properties of drug peddlers attached

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 29

Jammu and Kashmir Police today attached properties worth crores of two person allegedly involved in “drug peddling and illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances,” a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said under the supervision of Shopian SSP Tanushree, the police attached what he called “illegally acquired properties of two notorious drug peddlers.” The police identified them as Mohammad Yaqoob Shah and Aadil Hussain Shah, residents of Rawalpora, Shopian.

“The duo was booked under Sections 8, 21, 29 of NDPS Act at Shopian police station. The attached properties include land measuring two kanals under Survey at Palpora, Shopian, and land measuring 1 kanal 18 marlas at Chowdhrigund village, Shopian, and a shop constructed over Aabadi Deh land measuring (240 sq.ft) falling under Survey No. 532 min at Hergam village in Shopian,” the spokesperson said.

The police said the action was taken under Sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of the NDPS Act of 1985. The police claimed the property was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of investigation/ enquiry conducted by Shopian police. “The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in narcotic drug and psychotropic substances by the drug peddlers.”

“This operation reaffirms the commitment of the police to combat the drug menace,” the police added.

