Properties of five Pak-based LeT terror handlers attached

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached the properties of five Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) terror handlers who had moved to Pakistan and were now trying to fund terror activities in the region from the neighbouring country.

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The terror handlers hailing from Mahore and Chassana in Reasi district were missing from 1991 to 2003. They had reportedly gone to Pakistan to get arms training to disrupt peace in J&K.

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An order by Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat stated that these persons are now working for the LeT in Pakistan and are supplying arms, ammunition and money to promote terrorism in J&K, besides instigating and radicalising the youth for taking part in terror activities.

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The ultras have been identified as Alaf Din having seven kanals of land, Ghulam Mohd having 10 kanals, 11 marlas, Mohammad Asraf with 17 marlas, Shabir Ahmad having 7 kanals, 3 marlas and Bihar Din with 8 kanals and one marla of land.

A police official informed that Reasi police attached the immovable properties of five terror handlers during the investigation of a case at Mahore police station registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the E&IMCO Act.

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The attachment proceedings were carried out by a police team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Mahore, Parul Bhardwaj, in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, Mahore, and local witnesses.

The official informed that evidence collected during the investigation reveals that these terrorists are attempting to sell their land. Proceeds of such sales are intended to be used for furtherance of terrorist activities in the area. “The properties presently registered in the name of these terrorists thus fall within the ambit of ‘proceeds of terrorism’ in terms of Section 2(g) of UAPA and are accordingly liable to be attached in FIR No. 70/2024 of Mahore police station in terms of Section 25 of UAPA,” the official informed.

The police have a list of at least 30 terrorists from Reasi who had gone to Pakistan during the 1990s. However, it was only after the police questioned the family members and locals that they came to know that the five terror handlers are trying to sell their properties.

“During the investigation, credible evidence established that the accused had moved to Pakistan for terrorist training and are presently operating as terror handlers from across the border, actively promoting, facilitating and coordinating terrorist activities. The investigation further revealed that these properties were liable to be alienated, with the proceeds intended to finance and sustain terrorist operations,” the police said.