Properties of those providing shelter to militants to be attached: J-K Police

Srinagar, March 24
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday warned that properties of people providing shelter to militants or their associates will be attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
“Process has started for attachment of some immovable properties which have been used for purpose of terrorism as per section 2(g) & 25 of ULP (UAPA) Act,” Srinagar Police wrote on its Twitter handle.
The police said properties will be attached as per the law apart from legal action in such cases.
“Don’t give shelter or harbour terrorists/terror associates. Legal action will be supplemented by property attachments as per law,” it said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP Chief Minister for second term
BJP supporters offer prayers across UP before Adityanath's s...
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7