Properties worth over Rs 7 crore attached under NDPS, UAPA cases in Srinagar

Continuing its crackdown on drug trafficking, terror-related activities and their financial networks, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday attached or froze four immovable properties in Srinagar valued at approximately Rs 7.11 crore under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

A police spokesperson said the latest action included the attachment of a residential house and land at Bilal Colony, Zakura, valued at around Rs 2.5 crore and belonging to Owais Ahmad Rather. The property was attached under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act after investigators found it had allegedly been acquired through proceeds of illicit drug trafficking. The attachment order bars any sale, lease, transfer, alteration or creation of third-party interest in the property without approval from the competent authority.

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In a separate action, Police Station Nowgam attached property worth approximately Rs 2.85 crore belonging to Sheeraz Ahmed Sheikh. The property includes a two-storeyed building, two shops and a rice mill spread over 18 marlas of land at Wagoora in BK Pora.

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Police Station Ahmadnagar attached a residential property worth around Rs 1.30 crore at Danihama, Hazratbal. The property, comprising a single-storeyed house and six marlas of land, was attached under Section 25 of the UA(P) Act after obtaining the necessary approvals and completing legal formalities in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses.

Meanwhile, Police Station Shalteng froze a residential house along with seven marlas of land at Check Mujgund, Srinagar, valued at about Rs 46 lakh and belonging to Amir Ahmad. Investigators said the property had been acquired through proceeds of drug trafficking and was frozen under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act.

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Police said the combined action targeted financial assets and infrastructure allegedly linked to narcotics trafficking and terror-related activities.