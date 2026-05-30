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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Properties worth Rs 2 crore attached in J-K anti-drug crackdown

Properties worth Rs 2 crore attached in J-K anti-drug crackdown

Srinagar police attaches multiple immovable properties belonging to individuals involved in narcotics-related activities

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:41 PM May 30, 2026 IST
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Bemina Police Station attached immovable property worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore belonging to an alleged drug peddler. Image credit/PTI File
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Properties worth around Rs 2 crore, allegedly acquired using proceeds from illicit narcotics trafficking, have been attached in Jammu and Kashmir as part of an intensified crackdown on drug networks, police said on Saturday.

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Srinagar police has attached multiple immovable properties belonging to individuals involved in narcotics-related activities under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan, a police spokesperson said.

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In the first case, Bemina Police Station attached immovable property worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore belonging to an alleged drug peddler, Mudasir Ahmad Pir alias Sahil alias Doge, a resident of Firdous Colony in Bemina here, the spokesperson said.

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The attachment was carried out under Section 68F(1) of the NDPS Act after obtaining confirmation from the Competent Authority under the SAFEMA, Ministry of Finance’s Department of Revenue.

The attached property comprises a double-storey residential house along with approximately four marlas of land, situated, he said. Investigations revealed that the property was acquired through proceeds generated from illicit narcotics trafficking, he added.

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In a separate action, Srinagar police attached a residential house and land worth approximately Rs 50 lakh belonging to alleged drug peddler Shafiq Ahmad Khawaja, a resident of Dildar Karnah, in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The property was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, 1985, in connection with Case FIR No. 10/2024 registered under Sections 8/21-29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station M R Gunj, he said.

The attachment proceedings in both cases were carried out after following due legal procedures and establishing that the properties were acquired through proceeds generated from illicit narcotics trafficking, the spokesperson said.

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