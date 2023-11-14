Property linked to peddler seized

Srinagar, November 13
In an ongoing crackdown against drug peddling, the police have attached a double-storeyed residential house of a drug peddler worth approximately Rs 12 lakh. The property, belonging to an individual implicated in illicit drug activities, was identified during a police investigation in Gulzarpora, Awantipora.
The accused, involved in cases under the NDPS Act, is currently under detention as per the Prevention of Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, lodged at Central Jail Kot Balwal in Jammu, a police spokesperson said. This move aligns with the police’s unwavering commitment to tackling the drug menace, he said.
Residents have applauded the initiative, particularly the attachment of property derived from drug trafficking, emphasising its potential impact on curbing drug peddlers in the district.
