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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Property of PoK-based terror handler attached in Rajouri

Property of PoK-based terror handler attached in Rajouri

Part of ongoing crackdown on terror networks and their support structures

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Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:19 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Police personnel put up attachment notice on the property of a PoK-based terror handler in Rajouri district on Friday.
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Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached immovable property worth approximately Rs 81 lakh belonging to a Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)-based terror handler in Rajouri district as part of its ongoing crackdown on terror networks and their support structures.

According to a police statement, the action was carried out by Police Station Thanamandi in connection with a case registered under Sections 2 and 3 of the EIMCO Act.

The attached property belongs to Mohd Arshad, a resident of Khablan village in Thanamandi. It comprises two kanals and 14 marlas of land situated in the same village, with an estimated market value of around Rs 81 lakh, the police said.

Officials said that during 2026, Rajouri Police, through Police Station Thanamandi, had attached properties worth crores of rupees belonging to 10 PoK-based terror handlers as part of its sustained efforts to dismantle the support network of terrorism and take stringent action against individuals allegedly involved in anti-national activities.

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The latest action is part of the police's efforts to target the financial and logistical support structures of terror networks and prevent their activities.

Rajouri Police reiterated its commitment to continuing decisive action against terror networks and their associates, while strengthening measures to counter terrorism in the district.

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