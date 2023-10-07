Property tax imposition put on hold in J&K

Jammu, October 6
Under pressure from the opposition and even BJP leaders, the administration of Jammu and Kashmir has put on hold the imposition of property tax in the Union Territory. The decision is also seen as a step in the wake of urban local bodies’ (ULB) polls expected this year and Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year. The tax was supposed to come into force from September 30.
The order, issued by the Principal Secretary to the Housing and Urban Development Department, didn’t mention any new date when the tax would come into force. It was in February this year when the government issued two separate notifications for levying property tax in the urban areas of J&K.
Almost all opposition parties, including the National Conference, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Congress, had opposed the decision tooth and nail.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India scripts history, touches 100-medal tally in Asian Games
India claim gold in women's kabaddi for country's 100th meda...
Asian Games: Hockey gold, India's ton
In best-ever Asiad performance, India’s medal tally to cross...
Supreme Court lets Bihar use caste survey data
Puts state govt on notice over validity of exercise