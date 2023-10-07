Property tax imposition put on hold in J&K

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 6

Under pressure from the opposition and even BJP leaders, the administration of Jammu and Kashmir has put on hold the imposition of property tax in the Union Territory. The decision is also seen as a step in the wake of urban local bodies’ (ULB) polls expected this year and Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year. The tax was supposed to come into force from September 30.

The order, issued by the Principal Secretary to the Housing and Urban Development Department, didn’t mention any new date when the tax would come into force. It was in February this year when the government issued two separate notifications for levying property tax in the urban areas of J&K.

Almost all opposition parties, including the National Conference, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Congress, had opposed the decision tooth and nail.

