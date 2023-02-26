Property tax in J&K to be imposed only after consulting people: L-G Manoj Sinha

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 25

Even as the BJP is on the back foot over its decision to impose property tax in the UT from April 1, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday that the property tax would be imposed but that would be in consultation with the people. The tax would be one of the lowest in the country, he said.

Sinha said citizens’ welfare was the foremost priority of the government and property tax would ensure financial self-sustainability of the cities and improvement of public amenities in the Union Territory, an official statement mentioned. “Our cities must witness rapid development and emerge as engines of growth. For that, financial self-sustainability of cities is necessary. Property tax in J&K will be one of the lowest in the country and will be used for improving public amenities in J&K,” the L-G stated.

“Implementation of property tax shall be done in consultation with the general public. Common citizens’ interests will be protected,” he added.

On Thursday, the J&K administration had said that the poor and marginalised people having small houses with built-up area of not more than 1,000 sq ft would be exempted.

The administration’s notification regarding the property tax came on Tuesday that stated the tax rates would be 5% of the taxable annual value for residential properties and 6% for commercial properties. Several political parties and social organisations have opposed the move of the administration.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner VK Bidhuri said the property tax rates were comparatively low in J&K and the move was aimed at ensuring better facilities for the people. Accompanied by Srinagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Athar Aamir Khan, he said property tax was the main source of revenue for urban local bodies. “It is a progressive tax and it is not imposed uniformly across the spectrum. Poor people will not have to pay tax like the rich who have more assets,” he said.

As the BJP has been facing protests and criticism in Jammu, party’s UT chief Ravinder Raina and other leaders have been tightlipped.

“People in Jammu had expected power centre will shift to their side after the abrogation of Article 370 but now they are finding it difficult to live with new realities wherein government brings new laws and puts financial burden on them,” said a Jammu businessman.

In Srinagar, PDP activists led by party’s chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari took out a protest march from the party headquarters near Sher-e-Kashmir Park here, demanding rollback of the property tax decision. The protesters tried to march towards the Lal Chowk city centre but were stopped by the police near the Traffic Headquarters. They later dispersed.

Speaking to reporters, Bukhari alleged that the government was trying to weaken the people of J&K economically. (With PTI inputs)