Property where ultras took shelter attached

PTI

Srinagar, December 31

The police have attached a property belonging to a Pulwama resident whose sons were arrested for allegedly harbouring two terrorists, an official pokesperson said on Saturday. The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, granted approval for the attachment of the property on December 1.

On May 30 this year, the police in Awantipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district received information regarding the presence of terrorists in the house of Jahangir Ahmad Lone and Umar Shafi Lone, residents of Check Rajpora, the spokesperson said. A search operation was launched and as the forces were approaching to lay the cordon, the hiding terrorists opened fire at the security personnel.

Later, they forcibly entered the adjoining house, he said. An encounter ensued in which the two terrorists — Shahid Ahmad Rather linked with Jaish-e-Mohammed and Umer Yousuf Seh linked with Lashkar-e-Taiba — were killed, he added.

During the course of investigation, the involvement of Jahangir Ahmad and Umar Shafi came to the fore. They were working as terrorist associates providing shelter and other assistance to the neutralised terrorists for carrying out terror activities in the area, the spokesperson said. During questioning, both the accused confessed to having provided shelter to the neutralised terrorists in their house.