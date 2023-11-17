Property worth lakhs destroyed as 8 buildings gutted in Bhaderwah blaze

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 16

Eight commercial and residential buildings and three shops were gutted in fire on Thursday early morning in Chinote village in Bhaderwah of Doda district. However, there was no loss to life as the local residents raised an alarm soon after the fire was detected.

The district administration informed that three commercial and four residential buildings suffered major damage due to the fire which engulfed the entire area in Green Colony. Locals said fire tenders struggled to douse the fire for hours.

It is estimated that the fire caused losses worth lakhs and major portions of the buildings were damaged. As per information, fire started from a restaurant at around 4 am and spread into adjoining buildings which were mostly wooden structures. The cause of fire is believed to be LPG leakage.

People stand near the charred remains. ANI photo

Village sarpanch Khalid Bashir said the fire tenders which reached the spot soon after the fire was reported did not carry enough water and were unable to control the blaze in time. This led to the spread of fire and massive damage, he alleged.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar assessed the damages caused from the devastating fire and asked Bhaderwah Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Chowdhary Dil Mir to prepare a detailed report on the cause of fire and evaluate the preparedness and response by the Fire and Emergency Departments.

Interacting with the victims, the Divisional Commissioner expressed support and assured that the incidence shall be inquired in detail, and all the safety measures shall be put in place from the administrative side to avoid such incidences, or minimise the loss in future. He also assured that every kind of possible support will be provided from the district administration for their immediate rehabilitation.

An official spokesperson informed that tents, blankets, utensils, kitchen appliances, and other relief material have already been provided to the victim families by the district administration.

“The administration has been instructed to assess the losses for compensation under State Disaster Response Funds” the official said.

“The public has been appealed to follow all precautionary measures while handling electrical gadgets, LPG cylinders and other appliances being used for heating and cooking purposes to avoid such incidents particularly during the ensuing winter season. People and the business units have been asked to keep fire extinguisher for immediate use in case of fire incidents,” the spokesperson said.

