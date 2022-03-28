Protest against demolition

Jammu residents staged protests and blocked the highway at Narwal bypass against an anti-encroachment drive across the region.
They alleged the drive was selective. ADC Shyambir said the drive had been suspended. He urged them to end the stir.
