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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Protest against liquor policy suspended after Ladakh admn agrees to all demands: Wangchuk

Protest against liquor policy suspended after Ladakh admn agrees to all demands: Wangchuk

Women protesters sought a complete rollback of liquor policy and for Ladakh to be declared a dry UT

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PTI
Leh, Updated At : 01:19 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. File Photo
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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk said the protest against the new liquor policy in Ladakh was suspended after the administration agreed to all demands and sought a week's time to formalise the agreement.

Women-led protests began last week in Ladakh, driven by a newly introduced liquor policy, demanding a complete rollback of the policy and for Ladakh to be declared a dry Union territory.

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"Ladakh women leaders suspend their protest against liquor. After the UT administration agreed to all demands and sought a week to finalise the agreement. Let's hope that their trust and faith in the system will be respected," Wangchuk said on X on Thursday.

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The four organisations on Thursday suspended their dharna planned from October 29 to November 5 following a written assurance from the UT administration.

The assurance was conveyed through a letter issued by the Home Department on October 29, signed by Special Secretary Tashi Dolma, accepting in principle all the points and recommendations submitted by the organisations on the liquor policy.

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The Ladakh Buddhist Association Women Wing, Anjuman-e-Imamia Women Wing, Anjuman Moin-ul-Islam Women Wing and Christian Community Women Wing have objected to the liquor policy.

In a press release, the organisations said the UT administration has sought a week's time to finalise the agreement in the spirit of dialogue and cooperation.

Respecting the request, the women's organisations have agreed to temporarily suspend their dharna, giving the administration an opportunity to fulfil its commitment and formalise the agreed points in writing, it added.

The organisations said the suspension of the protest should be seen as an expression of their faith in the administration's assurance and thanked the people of Ladakh for their overwhelming support.

The protest was launched against the expansion of liquor availability, including the issuance of recent bar licences and wine shops. The organisations have been demanding measures to safeguard the future of youth, protect the social fabric and preserve Ladakh's cultural and spiritual values.

The organisations reiterated their long-term commitment towards a healthier and alcohol-addiction-free Ladakh.

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