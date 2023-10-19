Protest against Pak over violation of ceasefire pact

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 18

A day after unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers left two personnel of the BSF injured in Arnia sector of Jammu, villagers residing in the border belt staged a protest against the neighbouring country on Wednesday. Rangers had opened fire on BSF troops at the Vikram post in the Arnia sector around 8.15 am on Tuesday, drawing retaliation.

Scores of villagers assembled at Arnia border belt and raised anti-Pakistan slogans and burnt an effigy of Pakistan. “They have deceived us again by resorting to unprovoked firing. This cannot be tolerated,” a villager said.

India and Pakistan signed a ceasefire pact on February 25, 2021, in which both nations agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the LoC in J&K and other sectors. (With PTI inputs)

#Border Security Force BSF #Jammu #Pakistan