Protest held against shortage of drinking water in Magam

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 27

Frustrated by a continuous 17-day water crisis, residents of Magam took to the streets on Tuesday, staging a protest against the Jal Shakti Department for its alleged failure to ensure a regular supply of drinking water to the area.

A group of irate residents gathered at the premises of the Jal Shakti Department, Handwara Division, expressing their discontent with the department’s perceived inefficiency in resolving the prolonged water scarcity. Voicing their frustration, protesters raised slogans against the Jal Shakti department, emphasising their dissatisfaction with the handling of the water supply issue. The residents claimed that the area had been grappling with an acute shortage of water for the past 17 days, yet the authorities had not taken any effective measures to restore the water supply.

According to the protesters, the department had not only failed to address their concerns but had also misled them, leaving them with no choice but to take to the streets in protest. Despite reaching out to the concerned authorities on numerous occasions, the residents claimed that their pleas had fallen on deaf ears.

“We have been forced to hit the streets as the department has failed to mitigate our problems,” said protester Shiekh Jamsheed, reflecting the frustration and helplessness felt by the affected residents.

The demonstration gained attention from the Executive Engineer of Jal Shakti Division Handwara, who, along with other officials, assured the protesters that immediate action would be taken to restore the water supply. Following the assurance, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

