Protest in Jammu against remarks on surgical strikes

PTI

Jammu, January 24

The Shiv Sena Dogra Front staged a protest here on Tuesday against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s remarks on surgical strikes and the Pulwama terror attack. Scores of SSDF activists, led by its chairman Ashok Gupta, gathered in Rani Park area of the city and raised slogans against Singh and the Congress.

They demanded Singh’s apology and that the Congress expel him from the party for his remarks.

Singh had on Monday questioned the surgical strikes and accused the government of peddling lies, drawing furious reaction from the BJP. Addressing a public meeting during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Singh alleged that the government did not agree to the CRPF request of flying its personnel from Srinagar to Delhi.

SSDF chairman Gupta said Digvijaya had insulted armed forces and martyrs.