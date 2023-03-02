 Protest in Kupwara as man who fled Army custody found dead : The Tribune India

Protest in Kupwara as man who fled Army custody found dead

Was interrogated in December | Family of deceased alleges murder

Abdul Rashid Dar

Abdul Rashid Dar



Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, March 1

A massive protest erupted in Kunanposhpora village of Kupwara district after the body of a man, who had gone missing after being taken away by the Army for interrogation in connection with a militancy case, was found after nearly three months on Wednesday. Hundreds of men and women assembled for the protest, seeking justice.

On December 15, the Army’s 41 Rashtriya Rifles had picked up Abdul Rashid Dar, a mini truck driver, from his house for questioning. Since then his whereabouts were not known. “We want justice. They killed my son in custody and didn’t give us his body for three months,” said Khera Begum, his mother.

The case

  • Abdul Rashid Dar of Kunanposhpora village in Kupwara was taken away by Army on December 15 for a probe in connection with a terror case.
  • He was said to have told the Army about a militant hideout but fled while being taken there, the police had stated.

Since his disappearance, Dar’s family and relatives had been protesting for his release. “They returned my son but in coffin,” Khera said.

Kupwara SSP Yougal Manhas said Dar’s body was found in the morning hours from Zurhama PK Galli forests. “The body was brought to a Kupwara hospital where it was identified by deceased’s kin. It was handed over to the family after a postmortem examination. Cognisance of the matter has been taken for further investigation,” he said.

Dar’s family said the Army, while taking away the man, had assured to release him the next day. “We requested the Army to take him in presence of policemen and local political representatives, but they refused. I pleaded with them not to take my son because he had undergone a surgery recently but they didn’t listen,” his mother said.

“The next day when family members visited the Army camp, we were told that Dar had escaped from their custody,” Khera said.

In December, the Kupwara SSP had admitted that Dar had been taken by the Army for an investigation in connection with a militancy case. “During the preliminary inquiry, Abdul Rashid Dar revealed about a militant hideout known to him. When the Army was taking him there, he escaped,” the SSP had said.

On December 24, National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi had asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to look into the disappearance of Dar.

Kunanposhpora village was also in the limelight a few decades ago when Army personnel had raided several houses here. The night intervening February 23 and 24 in 1991 saw Army personnel taking away men into interrogation centres. People had alleged that over 50 women were also raped by soldiers. The charges have not been proved so far.

