Protests in Leh, Kargil on March 16; leaders ask youth to stay peaceful

Ahead of scheduled protests in both districts of Ladakh — Leh and Kargil — on Monday, local leaders have urged the youth to maintain peace during demonstrations demanding inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and statehood for the Union Territory.

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The protest call for March 16 has been given by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which represent various local groups in the Union Territory. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the region ahead of the demonstrations.

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While the protest in Leh district is scheduled to begin at 11 am, the demonstration in Kargil is expected to start at 1.30 pm. Protesters in both districts will first gather at designated locations and then hold rallies before dispersing.

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Cherring Dorjay Lakruk, co-convenor of the Leh Apex Body, said a meeting with the district administration and police was held on Sunday to discuss preparations for Monday’s protest. “The administration urged us to maintain peace during the protest. We have assured them that there will be no violence and everything will remain peaceful,” Lakruk said.

He added that senior leaders have also urged youth members to maintain calm during the demonstrations.

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When asked why the Ladakh organisations decided to go ahead with the protest despite the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk — who had been detained following protests in September 2025 — Lakruk said the demonstrations aim to highlight longstanding demands of the people of Ladakh.

Wangchuk’s detention under the National Security Act was revoked on Saturday.

Recently, the Union Government transferred former Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta to Himachal Pradesh as Governor and appointed VK Saxena as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

The KDA and LAB, representing social, political and religious bodies from both districts, have been holding discussions with the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding their demands for Sixth Schedule status and statehood. Their last meeting with the ministry was held on February 4, after which the groups sought another round of talks to resolve the issues.

Last year, four people were killed and several others injured when protests demanding Sixth Schedule status and statehood turned violent in Leh on September 24.

Co-chairman of the KDA, Asgar Ali Karbalai, said the protests would be completely peaceful and that this message had been conveyed to all stakeholders in advance.

“Nearly 10,000 to 15,000 people are expected to participate in the protest demonstration and rally in Kargil. Protesters will carry placards and raise slogans supporting their demands. For the past six years, we have been raising these issues but the Centre has not taken any concrete action,” Karbalai said.

Meanwhile, traffic police in Leh have issued an advisory to ensure smooth movement of vehicles, which could be affected by the protest rally. “Parking of vehicles shall be permitted only at designated parking areas identified and notified by the administration. Any vehicle found parked elsewhere will be liable for towing and penal action under relevant rules,” the advisory stated.

It also noted that certain roads may be temporarily closed or diverted during the rally. “Commuters are advised to follow traffic diversions and comply with instructions issued by traffic and police personnel on duty,” the advisory added.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the government has been actively engaging with various stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh to address the aspirations and concerns of the people.

However, it noted that the prevailing atmosphere of bandhs and protests has affected the region’s peace and impacted several sections of society, including students, job aspirants, businesses, tour operators and tourists, as well as the overall economy.