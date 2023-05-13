PSA slapped on cattle smuggler

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 12

A cattle smuggler has been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Doda district. The police said the accused, Yasir Hussain, a resident of Bhaderwah, had been involved in five cases of bovine smuggling.

“To prevent communal tension in the district, particularly in Bhaderwah, District Magistrate Vishesh Mahajan has ordered his detention under the J&K (PSA), 1978,” a spokesperson said.