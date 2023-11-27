PSA slapped on cattle ‘smuggler’

PTI

Jammu, November 26

An alleged cattle smuggler has been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Kathua, the police said on Sunday. Bhopinder Kumar, alias Pappu, a resident of Jammu, has been apprehended and lodged in Kathua district jail, a police spokesperson said.

He said the warrant for the detention of Kumar under the PSA was issued by the district magistrate.

