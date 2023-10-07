PSA slapped on corporator

Srinagar, October 6
Aqib Ahmed Renzu, a municipal corporator in Srinagar who was apprehended last month on multiple charges, including sexual harassment, rioting and assault, has now been placed under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), the police said on Friday. Renzu’s arrest on September 23 followed the presentation of compelling technical evidence by the victim.
The representative in the Srinagar Municipal Corporation hails from Nishat area and has seven FIRs in various police precincts in the city, encompassing charges of rioting, assault, blackmail, sexual harassment and outrage of modesty. The PSA, originally designed to combat timber smuggling, has been utilised for preventive detention purposes, targeting individuals posing threat to the state security and public order in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This legislation bears similarities to the National Security Act.
