Public representatives, delegations call on Omar Abdullah

Several public representatives, delegations, professionals and citizens called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday and discussed a range of issues related to public welfare, development and various sectors.

Former minister Sukhnandan Choudhary met the Chief Minister and raised matters of public importance. Chenani MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia also called on Abdullah and discussed developmental works, public welfare concerns and other issues pertaining to his Assembly constituency.

Prof BN Tripathi, Vice-Chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Jammu (SKUAST-Jammu), met the Chief Minister and discussed issues related to the university.

A delegation of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), led by its chairman Sanjay Aggarwal, also met Abdullah and discussed issues concerning the automobile industry in Jammu and Kashmir.

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Prof Abhinav Gupta of ASCOMS, Jammu, also called on the Chief Minister. The interaction provided an opportunity to acknowledge his professional achievements.

A delegation led by the principal of British International School, Sainik Colony, Jammu, accompanied by teachers and students, also met the Chief Minister. The students interacted briefly with him during the meeting.

Several other individuals and citizens also called on the Chief Minister during the day.