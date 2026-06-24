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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Public service delivery revolutionised in J&K with ‘people first’ approach: L-G Sinha

Public service delivery revolutionised in J&K with ‘people first’ approach: L-G Sinha

Said Panchayati Raj Institutions have emerged as powerful instruments of grassroots development

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:38 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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J&K L-G Manoj Sinha and Minister Javid Ahmad Dar (L) during the inauguration of regional workshop on panchayat-led service delivery, at the SKICC in Srinagar on Tuesday. PTI
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The Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) on Tuesday organised the Seva Se Samriddhi: Regional Workshop on Panchayat-led Service Delivery at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) here.

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The workshop was inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who said Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) have emerged as powerful instruments of grassroots development, citizen-centric governance and inclusive growth.

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Addressing the gathering, Sinha highlighted the strengthening of PRIs in Jammu and Kashmir through effective devolution of funds, functions and functionaries, participatory planning and greater empowerment of elected representatives.

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Emphasising the transformative role of technology in governance, he said the Union Territory has revolutionised public service delivery through its “people first” approach. “In 2020, we set out to build a Jammu and Kashmir where government reaches the citizen’s doorstep. From just 35 online services in 2020, the number has grown to over 1,100, placing the UT among the leaders in e-service delivery,” he said.

Sinha noted that more than 98 per cent of Panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir are now digitally connected, enhancing transparency, accountability, efficiency and last-mile service delivery.

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Describing service delivery as the cornerstone of good governance, he said effective governance is reflected in the responsiveness of institutions to citizens’ aspirations. He highlighted flagship outreach programmes such as Back to Village and Block Diwas, which have strengthened public participation, improved grievance redressal and ensured that development priorities emerge from the grassroots.

“We made Panchayati Raj institutions the strongest voice and largest participants in governance. Through Block Diwas and Back to Village campaigns, we tried to ensure services reach doorsteps, infrastructure meets local needs, and policies flow from the grassroots up,” he said.

Sinha said the administration has placed citizens’ aspirations at the centre of governance. “By ensuring accountability and citizen participation, we have translated a commitment to multi-generational change into reality and rebuilt a strong relationship of trust with citizens,” he added.

The L-G appreciated the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) for introducing a dedicated Gram Panchayat category under the National Awards for e-Governance from 2025. He also lauded the Ministry for securing four National Awards for e-Governance this year for Panchayati Raj initiatives, reflecting the growing role of technology-enabled governance at the grassroots level.

He urged states to promote greater participation of citizens, particularly women, in local governance and advocated the establishment of Village Innovation Labs to encourage locally driven solutions for community development and improved public service delivery.

Speaking on the occasion, Javid Ahmad Dar, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, thanked the Ministry of Panchayati Raj for organising the event in Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the role of technology in strengthening Panchayat-led governance and reiterated the government’s commitment to empowering local self-government institutions.

The workshop underscored the importance of inter-state learning, innovation and collaboration in strengthening Panchayat-led service delivery and grassroots democracy. Participants also highlighted ongoing efforts to empower PRIs through improved infrastructure, technology-enabled governance and knowledge-sharing initiatives aimed at advancing citizen-centric service delivery at the grassroots level.

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