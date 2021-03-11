Pulitzer Prize for four Indian scribes

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 10

A young Kashmiri photojournalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo has won the prestigious Pulitzer Prize in the Feature Photography-2022 category. Besides, three other Indians — late Danish Siddiqui, Adnan Abidi, and Amit Dave — got the prestigious prize for “images of Covid's toll in India that balanced intimacy and devastation...,” stated to The Pulitzer Prizes.

Sanna has her work published in Al Jazeera, TIME, TRT World, etc.