Punjab couple caught carrying seven-kg heroin

Jammu, September 3
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested a couple from Punjab carrying 7 kg of heroin in Udhampur district. Addressing reporters, Jammu’s Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said Lovepreet Singh and his wife Mandeep Kaur from Ram Tirth Road in Amritsar were carrying the drug in their car when they were arrested in Udhampur.
“They are interstate drug smugglers. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered against them,” the ADGP added. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
