Punjab victory enthuses AAP's J&K unit

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, March 13

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in J&K, which has been almost inactive hitherto, suddenly appears to have woken up after the party’s stunning victory in the neighbouring state of Punjab.

A major issue that the party faces in J&K is absence of any senior leader unlike in Punjab where AAP cultivated its leadership since 2014 Lok Sabha polls and then in 2017 Assembly elections. Several senior leaders from other parties joined AAP before the polls in Punjab.

AAP’s core committee member Kuldeep Kumar Rao said the district bodies had been formed, booth level organisation was being planned and would be announced in the time to come. “Many people have joined AAP in J&K and the party is the need of the UT people,” said Rao.

He said the leaders of the party were ecstatic after the party’s victory in Punjab.

The party has 15 core committee members in each of the two regions of the UT and separate district presidents.

Noted political commentator Rekha Chowdhary says AAP doesn’t stand a chance currently whereas the BJP will be upbeat in Jammu with its success in four states and Kashmir has a different politics. “For a new political party like AAP, it will be difficult to gain ground in both the regions. May be in coming years, the party will evolve and make an impact in J&K.”

Even the party members themselves feel that the road is tough for them and a lot of hard work needs to be done.

Farooq Ahmad Banday, AAP’s co-convener in Jammu, says the party doesn’t have political faces at the moment. “In Punjab, mostly new faces defeated senior leaders. This is possible even in J&K,” Banday said.

Party getting stronger, claims Rao