Punjabi language recognition: J-K government promises Bill in Budget Session

After two-weeks of protest demonstrations by the Sikhs of Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference (NC) led government has assured the community that a Bill will be brought in the forthcoming Budget Session of Assembly to grant Punjabi official-language status in the UT.

The members of Sikh community across J&K were protesting demanding grants of recognition and official status for the Punjabi language.

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In a late evening meeting with the NC Treasurer and Member Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Shammi Oberoi, the members of the community were assured that their issue will be resolved.

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In a letter, Oberoi stated that during the meeting with delegations, the representatives of Sikh community shared the strong sentiments of the community and highlighted the crucial need to accord Punjabi language its rightful place among the official languages of the UT.

“Reassuring the delegations, I reiterate the firm commitment of our government, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Sahab in implementing the Punjabi language as official language as the same has also been committed in the manifesto of the NC as well. I explicitly assure that a comprehensive Bill regarding the official status and implementation of the Punjabi language will be introduced in the forthcoming Budget Session,” he stated.

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He further said: “I assured the members that the government will ensure the Bill and its related modalities are passed in the Assembly and fully implemented, honouring this long standing demand and celebrating the rich heritage of the community. I appeal to all community representatives and members to maintain trust in our leadership, as the NC government remains fully dedicated to safeguarding the cultural and linguistic rights of every section of society."

Following the assurance by the NC MP, the protest demonstrations across the UT were called off by the Sikh community.