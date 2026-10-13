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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Punjabi official language demand genuine, under consideration: J&K Dy CM

Punjabi official language demand genuine, under consideration: J&K Dy CM

Says the government exploring possibility of creating posts for Punjabi language teachers

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Jammu, Updated At : 01:54 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary. FILE
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Amid ongoing protests by members of the Sikh community seeking official language status for Punjabi in Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Monday said the demand was genuine and was being considered by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Sikh organisations across the Union Territory have been holding peaceful demonstrations, arguing that Punjabi has deep historical and cultural roots in the erstwhile state and deserves recognition as an official language.

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Addressing a press conference, Choudhary said the inclusion of Punjabi was important for enabling younger generations of Sikhs to connect with the Guru Granth Sahib and gurdwaras.

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“The demand to recognise Punjabi as an official language is genuine. Members of the Sikh community have met NC president Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in recent months to raise the issue,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said the government was exploring the possibility of creating posts for Punjabi language teachers in schools.

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“The Chief Minister is actively considering the matter, though it will take some time,” he said, adding that the National Conference has consistently supported the Sikh community.

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