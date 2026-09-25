Pupil-teacher ratio being streamlined through rationalisation, says Minister

Replying to a question raised by MLA Sajjad Shafi during the autumn session of the Assembly, the Minister said staffing requirements in schools with relatively high PTR are being met through rationalisation and judicious deployment of available teaching resources.

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She informed the House that only 10 of the 375 government schools in Uri constituency have a pupil-teacher ratio exceeding 40.

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Itoo said steps are already underway to address staff shortages in these schools as part of the rationalisation process.

The Minister further informed that applications from eligible teachers have been invited under the Annual Transfer Drive (ATD)-2026 and these will be considered keeping in view the requirements of schools facing higher pupil-teacher loads.

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She said 22 Laboratory Assistants have recently been promoted as Teachers, of whom eight have been posted in Uri constituency. In addition, five Masters have been transferred to the constituency to strengthen teaching arrangements, particularly in schools with higher enrolment and staff requirements.

Itoo added that the rationalisation exercise for the current academic year has already commenced and the specific staffing needs of individual schools will be considered to ensure a balanced distribution of teaching personnel across the education sector.