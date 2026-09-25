DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Pupil-teacher ratio being streamlined through rationalisation, says Minister

Pupil-teacher ratio being streamlined through rationalisation, says Minister

Aims at ensuring equitable distribution of teaching staff across Jammu and Kashmir

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:38 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational Photo.
Advertisement
Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Thursday informed the Legislative Assembly that the issue of maintaining the pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) in government schools is being addressed through the ongoing rationalisation exercise aimed at ensuring equitable distribution of teaching staff across Jammu and Kashmir.

Replying to a question raised by MLA Sajjad Shafi during the autumn session of the Assembly, the Minister said staffing requirements in schools with relatively high PTR are being met through rationalisation and judicious deployment of available teaching resources.

Advertisement

She informed the House that only 10 of the 375 government schools in Uri constituency have a pupil-teacher ratio exceeding 40.

Advertisement

Itoo said steps are already underway to address staff shortages in these schools as part of the rationalisation process.

The Minister further informed that applications from eligible teachers have been invited under the Annual Transfer Drive (ATD)-2026 and these will be considered keeping in view the requirements of schools facing higher pupil-teacher loads.

Advertisement

She said 22 Laboratory Assistants have recently been promoted as Teachers, of whom eight have been posted in Uri constituency. In addition, five Masters have been transferred to the constituency to strengthen teaching arrangements, particularly in schools with higher enrolment and staff requirements.

Itoo added that the rationalisation exercise for the current academic year has already commenced and the specific staffing needs of individual schools will be considered to ensure a balanced distribution of teaching personnel across the education sector.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts