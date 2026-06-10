Push for regular flight link to Kargil: Omar Abdullah to Nitin Gadkari

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today accompanied Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari during the historic breakthrough ceremony of the Zojila Tunnel on Tuesday.

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Speaking at the ceremony, Omar Abdullah described the tunnel as a project that would “transform daily life” in the region. He said it would ease access to education, healthcare and markets, and significantly boost tourism and trade. “It will bring improvements in people’s lives that we may not fully realise today,” he noted, while congratulating the local population.

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The Chief Minister also welcomed the breakthrough as the fulfilment of a long-pending demand of the region, while stressing the need to complete the remaining works at the earliest so that the tunnel could be fully operational.

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On broader connectivity, Omar highlighted the need for improved air connectivity for Kargil. He said efforts had been made in this direction but more support was required. Referring to this, he said there remains “one aspiration still unfulfilled” and urged the Union Minister to support regular flight connectivity for Kargil, expressing hope that it would soon become a reality.